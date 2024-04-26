Trudeau goes on patronizing tirade condemning Alex Jones, associating Poilievre with 'white nationalists'

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again attacked Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Friday for not denouncing the endorsement of InfoWars’ Alex Jones.

During an event in Bromont, Quebec, Trudeau was asked about an incident regarding an OPP officer providing security information to protesters in Alliston, Ontario. After reminding Canadians that the right to protest “is really important,” Trudeau took the question as an opportunity to attack Poilievre.

Trudeau claims to defend Canadians' right to protest then launches into an attack on Poilievre.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2024

“In a democracy, your freedom to disagree with the government is something we perhaps take for granted here in Canada,” said Trudeau, who infamously oversaw the freezing of peaceful civilian protester bank accounts in February 2022, weaponizing unprecedented emergency legislation to do so. “... At the same time, however, politicians need to be very, very careful that they don't feed into divisions amongst Canadians, polarization, or conspiracy theories.”

Trudeau would accuse Poilievre of feeding into conspiracy theories and fishing for votes from the political fringe: “Anyone who wants to be prime minister of this country needs to be clear with Canadians about whose votes he wants and who he stands with.”

Trudeau's attacks on Jones stem from posts made by the InfoWars host in early April endorsing Poilievre as the "real deal."

Alex Jones claps back after Trudeau’s criticism following Poilievre endorsement



— Roberto Wakerell-Cruz✝️ (@Robertopedia) April 10, 2024

Trudeau went on to mention Jones in the House of Commons, to which Jones called Trudeau a "man child" who "admires China's basic dictatorship,” referencing Trudeau’s 2013 comment praising the Chinese Communist Party.

Jones also condemned Trudeau for inviting a former Nazi soldier to the Canadian Parliament, where the former SS member received a standing ovation.

During Friday’s announcement, Trudeau would even provide Poilievre with a statement that could be used to denounce Jones and the right-wing group Diagolon.

'CBDC and internet ID systems are being rolled out now. The WEF backed left in Canada is trying to say it's made up. Try again gaslighting punks!!' Jones posted.



— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 19, 2024

“I will even give him the words, this is what he should say,” Trudeau began, expressing his support for compelled speech. “‘I reject categorically the endorsement and the support of Diagolon and of Alex Jones. Because Diagolon is a violent, white nationalist organization and Alex Jones is a garbage conspiracy theorist.’ That's all Pierre Poilievre has to say, but he won't say it, and that tells you about the kinds of choices he's making as a leader,” Trudeau concluded.

The Poilievre camp has, in fact, responded to Jones' endorsement. A spokesperson for the leader of the opposition stated: “We do not follow the individual you mention or listen to what he says. Common sense Conservatives are listening to the priorities of the millions of Canadians that want to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. It is the endorsement of hard working, everyday Canadians that Conservatives are working to earn."