Alex Jones claps back after Trudeau’s criticism following Poilievre endorsement

Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File and The Canadian Press / Ethan Cairns

InfoWars’ Alex Jones responded to criticism from Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, after the prime minister attacked Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for not immediately denouncing Jones’ endorsement of the Carleton MP.

Trudeau called Jones a “conspiracy theorist and liar,” and chastised Poilievre during question period in the House of Commons.

"Speaking of misinformation and disinformation,” Trudeau began, “any responsible leader that receives an endorsement and support from proven conspiracy theorist and liar, Alex Jones, would have immediately denounced that. But that's not what the leader of the opposition did. He did absolutely nothing because those kinds of endorsements fit within his political strategy."

In response to the comment, which was posted by the Liberal Party’s official X account, Jones posted, “I love it! The man child who says he admires ‘China’s basic dictatorship’ is attacking me!” in reference to Trudeau’s 2013 comment praising the Chinese Communist Party.

I love it! The man child who says he admires “China’s basic dictatorship” is attacking me! https://t.co/qG4SfpvfCo — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2024

In a separate post, Jones attacked Trudeau for having celebrated a Nazi in Parliament this past September: “Is this the same Trudeau that gave a standing ovation to an actual Nazi war criminal from WW2?”

Is this the same Trudeau that gave a standing ovation to an actual Nazi war criminal from WW2? https://t.co/oY7BJxWu1y — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2024

Jones's original endorsement came on April 4, wherein he posted a video of Poilievre criticizing Trudeau for wanting to control every aspect of Canadians' lives. In the post, Jones called Poilievre the "real deal."

"Been following this guy for years and he is the real deal!" Jones said. "Canada desperately needs a lot more leaders like him and so does the rest of the world."

Been following this guy for years and he is the real deal! Canada desperately needs a lot more leaders like him and so does the rest of the world. https://t.co/9so1lKrBQp — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 5, 2024

Neither Poilievre nor the Conservative Party acknowledged the comment, leading to Trudeau's attack.

It’s not the first time that Jones has waded into the Canadian political realm. In 2022, Jones praised Poilievre among other right-wing politicians like Italy's Giorgia Meloni and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"As negative as things are, we have Bolsonaro, we have Meloni in Italy. We have the new Canadian leader set to beat Trudeau who's totally anti-new world order. Look all over the world, we're rising right now."

That video triggered Liberal reaction, as MP Ryan Turnbull went on the offensive tweeting: "Conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones of InfoWars love Poilievre," before going into Jones' infamous claims that the Sandy Hook massacre that saw 20 children killed was a hoax.

Conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones of InfoWars love Poilievre. Jones claimed the Sandy Hook shooting, where 20 kids 6-7 yrs old were murdered, was fake & then promoted the conspiracy theory that tortured families grieving the loss of a child! #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/q9pRVf9Vhd — MP Ryan Turnbull 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@TurnbullWhitby) October 2, 2022

Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion for the claim.

Jones is not the first in the American political sphere to endorse Poilievre. Mega-popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan has also endorsed Poilievre on multiple occasions, despite difficulties in pronouncing his last name. “That guy makes so much more sense. He’s so common sense just calling out all the nonsense that’s been done under this administration. Just so sad to watch,” Rogan said.