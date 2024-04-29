Trudeau Liberals didn’t warn group of parliamentarians they faced China-backed cyberattack in 2021: report

The Canadian government reportedly never informed a group senators and MPs that they were the target of a cyberattack by hackers linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2021, according to the Globe and Mail.

Out of the approximately 30 Canadian parliamentarians who are part of an international group called the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), 18 are said to have been targeted by the hackers.

The Canadian politicians were reportedly only just recently informed of this information by the FBI, and a number of them have expressed concern and anger that their own federal government didn't warn them earlier.

MPs Garnett Genuis and John McKay released a joint statement condemning the federal government for not informing legislators of the CCP-backed cyberattack.

“Canadian legislators should have been informed as soon as possible, especially given the progressive nature of this attack. Steps should be taken to ensure legislators are informed of attacks or potential attacks against them in the future, and to sanction those responsible for this attack,” the statement reads in part.

As further detailed by the Globe and Mail, the FBI shared information about the cyberattacks with foreign governments that were involved in 2022. Despite this, the Trudeau Liberals never informed the targets of the attacks.

"Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office declined to say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the minister knew of this targeting," the outlet noted.

IPAC is an international group with about 200 members from over 20 countries that seeks to coordinate efforts in standing up to China. Its website says it focuses on safeguarding the rules based order, upholding human rights, promoting trade fairness, strengthening security, and protecting national integrity.

According to the U.S. Justice Department indictment surrounding the case, CCP-backed hackers directed “over 1000 e-mails to over 400 unique accounts associated with IPAC.”

The CCP's interference in Canada's political processes has been put under the microscope in recent months, as the Foreign Interference Commission revealed CSIS knew of the CCP's attempts to meddle in federal elections and told Justin Trudeau last year.