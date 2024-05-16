Liberal MPs resist revealing pharma payments for 'safer' supply opioids

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis accused the Liberal government of causing the diversion of highly addictive opioids onto Canadian streets at a House of Commons committee meeting on Wednesday.

He sponsored a motion requesting the “production of all contracts, agreements or memoranda of understanding to which the Government of Canada is a party signed since January 1, 2016,” as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“There are contracts involving this government and big pharmaceutical companies involved in producing and selling dangerous hard drugs which then end up on our streets,” Genuis proclaimed.

Government-funded advocacy groups operate unofficial drug use sites in Cobourg, ON, amid a surge in crime & burgeoning encampment situation



They welcome minors to a "safe place," promoting illicit drug use under the guise of reducing stigma



Full report:https://t.co/nUQy7UyHLz pic.twitter.com/YrZaXm8lrp — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 17, 2024

“Big pharmaceutical companies are involved in supplying hard drugs that are used as part of the government’s so-called ‘safe supply’ program,” he furthered. “These programs are a failure. We oppose them. In any event, we believe the public has a right to see the contracts.”

Cobourg locals express heightened safety concerns over a sizable low-barrier shelter is confirmed, while criticisms against Northumberland County and the exclusive provision of shelter services by Transition House escalate



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/pZLGUQ4fUe pic.twitter.com/ZcbbZ8Dioe — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 1, 2024

Despite police confirmation that taxpayer-funded narcotics are being diverted to the black market for drug dealers’ profit, Liberal MPs opposed disclosing these contracts.

The RCMP testified in April at a Commons health committee that “safer” supply opioids are being diverted to the back market, confirming that organized crime is trafficking illicit substances and prescription drugs.

Liberal MP and Emergency Department physician Marcus Powlowski addressed the health committee yesterday, highlighting how downtown cores are out of control under oxymoronic safe supply and harm reduction strategies:https://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/eMjzaGaTCc — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 17, 2024

Data shows that the oxymoronic initiatives of “harm reduction” and “safer supply” of highly addictive and potent opioids have wreaked havoc on Canadian cities and towns since its announcement in 2016.

The Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS) was formally launched in 2017. A tabulation of the strategy in the five years it ran, from 2017 to 2022, shows that overdose and drug-related deaths continue to rise in Canada despite the federal government spending more than $800 million in a failed attempt to curb the opioid and overdose crisis.

“[R]ates of substance use and related harm continue to rise,” reads a key takeaway in the August 2023 program evaluation.

A December 2023 federal update shows that the Liberals have committed over $1 billion worth of taxpayer funds to this failed initiative.