CONFIRMED: Bank accounts are being frozen under Justin Trudeau's Emergency Economic Measures Order

Bank accounts are officially being frozen under Justin Trudeau's Emergency Economic Measures Order under the Emergencies Act.

Shaun Zimmer recently travelled from Winnipeg to Ottawa to show his support for the trucker’s convoy, and now he no longer has access to his funds.

For whatever reason, the Canadian federal government deemed that he was engaged, either directly or indirectly with the protesters here in Ottawa.

This is the first story we are hearing first-hand about bank accounts being frozen in relation to the truckers' convoy.

On the ground here in Ottawa, the truckers and their supporters remain on scene despite of the constant threats from the federal government and the Ottawa Police Service to disperse the demonstration.

We have seen notices being handed out by the Ottawa Police telling protesters to leave the area under threat of arrest, but we can now confirm that bank accounts are being frozen.

We are doing everything we can to show you guys exactly what is happening on the ground in Ottawa covering the trucker’s convoy.

