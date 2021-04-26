Attending drive-in church service results in summons to court for COVID infraction

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 781 Donors

Goal: 1000 Donors Donate

Katherine Krozonouski here for Rebel News, with another Fight The Fines case that will make your blood boil.

Sheri Lynn Visscher, a mother of two, was following COVID regulations while attending drive-in services. She stayed in her car the entire time. But she STILL ended up being served with a summons to appear in court.

In this video, Sheri Lynn shares her crazy story with us. It’s going to make you mad, but stay tuned 'til the end, because we're going to give you a chance to help Sheri Lynn fight back.

Our lawyers working on this case have informed me that Sheri Lynn’s court date has been postponed until May, and will likely get postponed again.

So it looks like this family is going to have this notice hanging over their heads, for who knows how long. The worst part about it is that they were following the rules! But the rules are changing so fast, the enforcers themselves don’t know what they are. How can normal people be expected to know them?

The more cases we fight, the more we hold the government to account.

In Sheri Lynn’s case, we're not arguing that the laws are unjust, we're arguing that she didn’t break them. She has a really good chance of winning, but this case is just the tip of the iceberg.

All the lawyers we use as part of our Fight The Fines program are provided at no cost to the people we are helping, and they are paid directly through the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund. That means your donation is eligible for a charitable tax receipt, making helping people so much sweeter.

Please make sure to visit FightTheFines.com to make a donation, and keep helping us fight tyranny.