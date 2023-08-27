Aussie trans comedian blames discrimination for lack of interest in performance

Anna Piper Scott, who took to the stage at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, has claimed trans comedians fail to attract the same attention and media coverage other performers receive.

They lamented the "uphill battle" encountered in trying to entice reviewers to performances and expressed their frustration over being frequently overlooked.

Preparing for her closing performance on Sunday, Scott spoke about the "cold shoulder" they received from management groups and show organisers while laying the groundwork for her Edinburgh appearance. "You can't help but wonder if it's linked to me being trans," Scott said.

This comes against the backdrop of fellow comedian Graham Linehan drawing significant media coverage, especially after his gig at Comedy Unleashed at Leith Arches was axed due to his opinions on transgender individuals.

Contrasting the media's approach to both comedians, Scott quipped:

"It feels as though an elderly bloke at his second open-mic night garners more attention than us. I'd love to experience the 'silencing' Graham Linehan talks about."

In a symbolic gesture, Linehan chose to perform outside the Scottish Parliament. Here, Scott was spotted, placards in hand, baiting discussions with her as an alternative to conventional flyers.

"The media seems keener on discussing trans individuals rather than genuinely engaging with us. Many make the mistake of assuming trans comedians won't resonate with the masses, yet most of my spectators are straight and cisgender. We're no different; we're part of the larger society with diverse thoughts," they said.

Previously performing with the House of Oz, a platform that spotlights Australian comedy, Scott noted the stark difference in the UK's debate on trans rights compared to Australia.