WATCH: Avi Yemini EXPOSES how the mainstream media spins Israel-Hamas conflict

At the recent Church and State event in Brisbane, Rebel News' Chief Australia Correspondent Avi Yemini delivered a speech focusing on media bias, particularly concerning coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As a former orthodox Jew turned secular, Avi found common ground with Christian attendees in the fight against media misinformation.

His speech underscored three key points: the media's aversion to truth, the importance of faith-driven individuals who resist deceptive narratives, and the role of those like himself who challenge media falsehoods.

Avi delved into the distortion of facts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, a topic close to his heart since his military service in Israel.

Reflecting on his awakening to media manipulation on articles about events in Israel, Avi emphasised the need for critical thinking in consuming news, cautioning against blindly trusting mainstream narratives.

He recounted a personal incident where he witnessed first-hand the spread of false information about Israel's actions during a conflict, highlighting the lasting impact of such misinformation.

During the Q&A session, Avi addressed queries ranging from the readiness of the IDF to potential Hezbollah terror threats in the north.

He stressed the importance of holding those accountable for intelligence and military failures while urging listeners to seek diverse perspectives beyond partisan divides.