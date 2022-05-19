WATCH: Avi Yemini & Real Rukshan arrive in Davos to EXPOSE the global elites

Next week, the World Economic Forum, the group behind "The Great Reset," will meet in Davos to mull over their globalist agenda.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will try to secure a "pandemic treaty" between various nations, including Australia, to consolidate power and hand over control of the decision-making authority of our public health agencies to an international cabal of global elites.

Rukshan Fernando, who you may know from his fearless reporting of Australia's pandemic lockdowns, has joined Yemini and the Rebel team on the ground in Switzerland.

Australia is in the middle of a critical election. However, Avi and Rukshan believe it's far more crucial to be in Davos to expose the people who actually set the agenda for whoever wins on Saturday.

The mainstream media have shown to be compromised when reporting on both the WEF and WHO, often just regurgitating the official press releases.

Avi and Rukshan won't because Rebel News is not trying to be in the WEF elitist club.

Rebel News' objective is to shine a light on what they plan for Australia and for the world — that's why we have to be there to tell the other side of the story.

But none of this is possible without the backing from our viewers.

Our journalism is funded entirely by donations, and it's what keeps us independent and not beholden to the whims of corporate and political masters like the mainstream media.

If you would like to help us crowdfund our expedition, please use the donation form on this page or go to WEFReports.com.

Unlike the climate change evangelists travelling to Davos on their private jets and getting chauffeured around in their gas-guzzling limousines, Avi and Rukshan are flying economy and staying in budget accommodation with their Rebel News colleagues from the UK and the US.