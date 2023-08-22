B.C. wildfire officials and premier condemn alleged tampering, theft of wildfire equipment

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck and Facebook/ David Eby

Wildfire officials and B.C. Premier David Eby have warned residents not to tamper with equipment to fight out-of-control wildfires across Okanagan and Shuswap.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), an unknown number of assailants have tampered with many pumps, hoses, sprinklers and one ATV over the past two days in Scotch Creek and surrounding communities.

"We'll put the best possible understanding on this that people think they're helping. They are not," Eby told reporters on Monday.

"The equipment is put there for a reason, and when it's not when the firefighters go to get it, that is a big problem."

BCWS Information Officer Forrest Tower told reporters that equipment had gone missing over the weekend, causing considerable delays for fire crews.

"We don't want that to be the focus of first responders. We want them to be able to be focused on firefighting," emphasized Tower.

As first reported by City News Vancouver, Tower gave the example of the Bush Creek East wildfire, which grew to over 41,000 hectares in size after two fires merged Saturday night.

The Wildfire Service official said the stolen equipment endangered their firefighting efforts near the Scotch Creek bridge and Celista, where wildfires forced evacuation orders and destroyed local homesteads.

They've had to replace a full-gear setup four times along the bridge over two days.

"It is not OK what's happening. It could get to the point where we're [unable] to work in that area," said Tower. If the thefts persist, BCWS "might have to stop putting new stuff up."

He told the public the province's firefighting season is only getting started and could persist well into the winter season.

According to the BCWS, they are missing at least 15 sets of equipment, including multiple pumps, hoses and sprinklers, and one ATV designated for their operation.

Tower also confirmed unknown assailants took equipment from the nearby communities of Magna Bay and Lee Creek and is urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the recovery of said equipment.

As of writing, BCWS has yet to find any missing equipment.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, told the CBC that officials contend the stolen equipment is being taken to protect private property.

"I understand people are naturally concerned about their home, and they panic and make decisions that aren't rational. I think that's what we're seeing," he said.

B.C. RCMP confirmed officers have increased their presence in the area but have not provided any information on the reported thefts.

Rebel News reached out to local RCMP for comment. They did not provide an update on the stolen equipment other than to say, "We are securing the fire zones."