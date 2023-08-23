Bankman-Fried's lawyers highlight lack of ADHD medication and vegan diet in detention ahead of trial

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is facing trial for multiple charges related to the collapse of his digital currency empire.

Legal representatives for Bankman-Fried have voiced concerns during a federal court hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday over the conditions of his detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Bankman-Fried's attorneys assert that his ability to concentrate on his impending trial is being severely impaired due to the lack of access to Adderall, a medication prescribed for his ADHD, the Daily Wire reports.

Moreover, they claim that his dietary requirements as a vegan have not been met, leading him to survive solely on bread and water, occasionally supplemented with peanut butter.

The Manhattan hearing has brought these issues to light, and the focus will now be on how the authorities respond to the complaints raised on behalf of the entrepreneur who pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Critics argue that the case has highlighted broader concerns about the treatment of high-profile detainees.

"Your Honor, that's outrageous and needs to be remedied," Attorney Mark Cohen told a federal judge in Manhattan, as reported by The Associated Press.

Cohen stated Bankman-Fried was “being denied medication to focus” for his upcoming trial on October 3.

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has reportedly indicated that she will investigate the possibility of accommodating Bankman-Fried's dietary requirements and medical needs at the detention centre, according to statements made in the courtroom.

“I’m reasonably confident they provide vegetarian options,” Netburn said. “A vegan diet may not be available, but I assume a vegetarian is.”

Attorney Christian Everdell has reportedly expressed concerns to the judge regarding not only Bankman-Fried's living conditions but also his client's limited opportunity to adequately prepare for his defence.

Everdell stated that his client is being granted only two days per week to review millions of pages of evidence, a restriction he views as a denial of his client's rights.