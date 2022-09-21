Ben Shapiro takes aim at CBC after report links him to 'radicalization'

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

After a recent CBC report claimed that American political commentator Ben Shapiro's content was "discriminatory" and essentially a stepping-stone towards radicalization, Shapiro fired back at the publication calling its accusations "pathetic garbage."

CBC's recent article essentially described Shapiro as a conduit for steering young men toward online extremism.

As reported by CBC, "Though Shapiro describes himself as a conservative political commentator, his views are controversial — and some are outright discriminatory. He's suggested, for example, that transgender people suffer from a 'mental disorder.'"

The outlet went on to report, "While Shapiro is not affiliated with any hate group, experts in media, gender studies and the radicalization of young men say that the commentator's content is prevalent in online extremist communities."

As detailed by True North, Shapiro took aim at the publication's characterization of him, writing on social media, "Here comes the media attempt to get me banned from social media. They can't name which views of mine are particularly radical, so they just go for the 'I'm radicalizing the youths.'"

Shapiro went on to discuss his 'controversial' views on masculinity writing, "What, precisely, are my Bad Views about masculinity? That men should be responsible? That they should get jobs, get married, and take care of their children? Sounds Very Very bad?"