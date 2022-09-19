Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man's nose

Linkedin / Doug Ramsey

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer and former Tyson Foods Executive Safety Council member Doug Ramsey, 53, was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

The altercation took place in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium shortly after Arkansas beat Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday night.

According to the local Fox News affiliate,

Just after 10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for “a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).” The responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene. The officer spoke with both parties and a witness and determined that Ramsey was allegedly in the traffic lane of the structure, attempting to leave, when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, making contact with the front passenger’s side tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the report.

The Subaru owner stated in the police report that Ramsey — who was in a Bronco — “pulled him in close and started punching his body,” and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

TMZ reports that the altercation began after the Subaru inched towards Ramsey's Bronco, connecting with the front tire, prompting Ramsey to allegedly punch through the back windshield of the Subaru.

The Beyond Meat COO “threatened to kill” the Subaru owner, according to both the victim and a witness, who added that occupants of both vehicles became involved in separating the two.