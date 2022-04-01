Biden admin documents endorse gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for children

Wikimedia Commons

The Biden administration has released a series of documents endorsing gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for children.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Population Affairs released a two-page document titled, “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People.” A separate department, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN), also under the HHS, released a document titled, “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.”

“Gender-affirming care is a supportive form of healthcare. It consists of an array of services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and nonbinary people,” the first document explains.

“For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” it continues.

The document argues that “gender-affirming care improves the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse children and adolescents.”

A variety of forms of so-called “affirming care” listed in the document include “puberty blockers,” “hormone therapy,” and forms of “gender-affirming surgeries.”

The government claims that puberty blockers are used to “pause pubertal development,” which it claims are reversible. It claims that hormone therapy is partially reversible. The forms of surgeries provided include, “top surgery” to “create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts,” “bottom surgery,” which is “surgery on genitals or reproductive organs,” and “facial feminization or other procedures.”

Despite the push to provide surgeries to adolescents, the Heritage Foundation found that sex-reassignment procedures, including hormonal and surgical, “do not bring the promised mental health benefits,” the Heritage Foundation reported.

“Major medical associations recognize gender-affirming care as the standard of care for transgender, gender diverse, and intersex (TGI) youth,” claims the document published by the NCTSN.

“Gender-affirming care broadly refers to creating an environment that facilitates youth to move through the world safely as the gender they know themselves to be,” the document reads. “This includes developmentally appropriate, evidence-based care provided by medical and mental health experts in partnership with youth, parents, and caregivers.”

“It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones,” it continues. “Gender-affirming care also includes access to opportunities that all children should have, such as playing team sports, safely using bathrooms in their schools and other public places, and positive relationships with supportive adults.”

“There is no scientifically sound research showing negative impacts from providing gender-affirming care,” the NCTSN claims.