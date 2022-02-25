Biden admin shares intel with China in attempt to deescalate Ukraine crisis; China shares intel with Russia

AP Photo/Lintao Zhang, Pool, File

The Biden administration held half a dozen top-level meetings with their Chinese counterparts, in which the U.S. presented intelligence showing Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine and called on China to urge Russia against an invasion — intelligence which was then provided by China to Russia.

The meetings, which took place over three months, were detailed in a damning New York Times report revealing that Chinese officials, including the foreign ministry and ambassador to the United States, rebuffed American demands, stating that they did not think an invasion was in development — and told their Russian counterparts about the meetings, feeding them U.S. intel.

“After one diplomatic exchange in December, U.S. officials got intelligence showing Beijing had shared the information with Moscow, telling the Russians that the United States was trying to sow discord — and that China would not try to impede Russian plans and actions, the officials said,” the Times reported.

Details of the account were provided to the New York Times by senior administration officials.

The unreported talks between American and Chinese officials show how the Biden administration provided intelligence to the Chinese government in a diplomatic attempt to persuade Russia from invading Ukraine — and how China persistently sided with Russia even as evidence grew of the pending invasion plans.

After diplomatic talks between Russia and its counterparts in NATO and Ukraine failed, Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday after announcing the recognition of separatists’ independence in eastern Ukraine.

The New York Times reported:

Some American officials say the ties between China and Russia appear stronger than at any time since the Cold War. The two now present themselves as an ideological front against the United States and its European and Asian allies, even as Mr. Putin carries out the invasion of Ukraine, whose sovereignty China has recognized for decades. The growing alarm among American and European officials at the alignment between China and Russia has reached a new peak with the Ukraine crisis, exactly 50 years to the week after President Richard M. Nixon made a historic trip to China to restart diplomatic relations to make common cause in counterbalancing the Soviet Union. For 40 years after that, the relationship between the United States and China grew stronger, especially as lucrative trade ties developed, but then frayed due to mutual suspicions, intensifying strategic competition and antithetical ideas about power and governance.

As reported by Rebel News, the Chinese Communist government has ordered news and social media outlets to avoid posting anything critical of Russia or favourable to NATO.