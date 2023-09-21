Biden administration's proposed ICE identification card for undocumented immigrants sparks alarm

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

New images acquired by Fox News provide insight into the Biden administration's developing ID system for undocumented immigrants. The move comes as officials seek methods for monitoring the influx of migrants released within American borders.

Previously, many media outlets reported on the ICE Secure Docket Card programme. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) described the initiative as a means to "modernize various forms of documentation" for conditionally released noncitizens via a "consistent, verifiable, secure card," Fox News reports.

Migrants arriving unlawfully at the U.S. border who are not deported, but rather permitted entry, often receive varying documents tailored to their specific circumstances. The disclosed images depict a card equipped with space for a photograph, a QR code, and identifying and security details. Additionally, the card features the ICE logo prominently displayed in its top left corner.

ICE stated the ID will have photograph, biographic identifiers and "cutting-edge" security features, aiming to "improve current, inconsistent paper forms that often degrade rapidly in real-world use."

The identification card is envisioned as a tool for facilitating check-ins and organizing reporting sessions with ICE. Moreover, the agency anticipates the card's utility in on-the-ground operations to ascertain an individual's identity and assess their deportation status.

However, this proposal has sparked apprehension among conservative circles, who interpret the move as aligning more with an agenda of accommodation for undocumented immigrants, rather than their expedited removal.

"ICE is a federal law enforcement agency, not the DMV. When will Congress wake up and put an end to these open-borders, anti-enforcement programs that defy the agency’s mission and enable the crisis?" RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) told Fox News.

"ICE should be arresting, detaining, and removing those who come here illegally, not doling out social services," he said.