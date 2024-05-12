WATCH: Ezra Levant pays tribute to the late Rex Murphy

The longtime conservative columnist passed away on Thursday at the age of 77.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 12, 2024
  • News
Rex Murphy, longtime columnist and a prolific writer on Canadian affairs, passed away on Thursday at the age of 77. 

At Rebel News' conference over the weekend, Rebel Live, Ezra Levant paid tribute to the great journalist, a stalwart defender of free speech and freedom of the press. 

You can watch Ezra's comments here:

The Canadian House of Commons also observed a moment of silence in Murphy's honour on Friday. 

