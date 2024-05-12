WATCH: Ezra Levant pays tribute to the late Rex Murphy
The longtime conservative columnist passed away on Thursday at the age of 77.
Rex Murphy, longtime columnist and a prolific writer on Canadian affairs, passed away on Thursday at the age of 77.
At Rebel News' conference over the weekend, Rebel Live, Ezra Levant paid tribute to the great journalist, a stalwart defender of free speech and freedom of the press.
You can watch Ezra's comments here:
WATCH: @EzraLevant pays tribute to the late great Rex Murphy at Rebel News Live on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7Fcls2U3Nh— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 12, 2024
The Canadian House of Commons also observed a moment of silence in Murphy's honour on Friday.
The House of Commons held a moment of silence for the legendary Rex Murphy. pic.twitter.com/lyMHaUFpJV— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 10, 2024
Letters: With the passing of Rex Murphy, 'we have lost a great Canadian' https://t.co/B7Y9VuoyuV pic.twitter.com/mJqBSGCLDX— National Post (@nationalpost) May 12, 2024
Rebel News LIVE!
Rebel News Live is coming to Toronto on May 11. Get tickets now to the most provocative, most interesting, and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada!Buy tickets
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.