University of Alberta admin evicts pro-Hamas encampment

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to the University of Alberta's president, fewer than 25% of the occupants of the illegal camp formed in solidarity with other antisemitic demonstrations were students of the institution.

Writing in The Quad, President of the University, Bill Flanagan, the 50-person encampment formed on May 9th and was peacefully dispersed by the morning of May 11th.

"To the best of our knowledge, fewer than 25% of the occupants were University of Alberta students," wrote Flanagan.

Edmonton Police assisted the university in enforcing the Trespass to Property Act. The occupants of the 40-tent encampment were given multiple warnings before police enforcement.

Flanagan noted that, "peaceful protests are welcome on our university campuses—but they must also proceed in accordance with the university’s policies. And they cannot violate the law or public safety regulations."

I've watched this video several times and enjoy it more each time.



These vagrants of the Third Reich don't have to go home but they can't stay on campus.

https://t.co/3LU5lxQ0aY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 11, 2024

The Edmonton encampment dispersed peacefully, contrary to illegal campers at the University of Calgary. Local law enforcement took immediate action against the few dozen protestors Friday evening after issuing several warnings.

Supporters of the protest tried to compare it to the 2022 Freedom Convoy, which took place on public property. The University of Alberta and Calgary is situated on private property.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, condemned the "heavy-handed approach" to the Calgary encampment in a post to X, formerly Twitter. She earlier

Calgary police, dressed in riot gear, were met with fireworks and violent resistance Friday evening after being called around noon to clear the encampment, which formed early that morning.

They were warned thrice in Edmonton about their violations of the trespass act before the police moved and cleared away Hitler's Hobos so they didn't ruin the grass with their squatters camp. https://t.co/b0LTShDmpb — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 11, 2024

"A terrible message is being sent to generations of Canadians who were taught to believe in our democracy, in our freedoms, & taught to stand up for what they believe in," she said. "The police’s heavy-handed approach towards peaceful student encampments at the U of Calgary is jarring."

Elghawaby earlier said a priority for her is "addressing online harms" to counter "misinformation" and "extremist views" towards Muslims.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid also condemned the police action, claiming it will "only lead to more confrontation." Zahid bolted for the West Bank earlier this year and spearheaded a letter demanding a ceasefire last October.

"Escalation is the wrong approach," she said. "Dialogue and conversation must be the way forward, not tear gas and flashbangs."

Thursday morning, pro-Hamas activists set up an encampment at the University of Calgary to protest the school's alleged business relations with Israel.



FULL REPORT by @SydFizzard: https://t.co/IFA2gffUgL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 11, 2024

Across North America, illegal protests and support of Palestinian resistance to Israeli action against Hamas terrorists have formed on university campuses. However, few encampments were dealt with as swiftly as those in Alberta.

Occupants of the Calgary encampment, called for the divestment and boycott of Israeli companies and goods. They also condemned "anti-Palestinian" racism. That has been consistent across protests on university campuses.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists based in Gaza attacked Israeli civilians in a coordinated assault, killing nearly 1200 and holding another 240 hostages, including many women and children.

Israel's ensuing war to save the hostages and eradicate Hamas has killed an estimated 30,000 Palestinians, according to Israel, half of whom are terrorists. Information about the death toll in Gaza is sourced from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.