BREAKING: Biden falls on stage after delivering remarks to Air Force grads

Twitter/Jake Schneider

President Joe Biden took a hard fall today after wrapping up a speech to graduates at the US Air Force Academy. Video of the incident began circulating online, first shared by Republican Party researcher Jake Schneider.

In the video, Biden shakes hands with a beaming graduate who then turns away. The president then turns, begins to trot away, and trips to the ground. Biden, 80, is then helped up by a trio of secret service aides before pointing at the spot where he first stumbled.

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Biden said to over 900 cadets in remarks delivered at Falcon Stadium in Colorado, the Associated Press reported. “Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.”

