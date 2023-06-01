BREAKING: Biden falls on stage after delivering remarks to Air Force grads
The president took a tumble as he was walking away from the podium.
President Joe Biden took a hard fall today after wrapping up a speech to graduates at the US Air Force Academy. Video of the incident began circulating online, first shared by Republican Party researcher Jake Schneider.
BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023
In the video, Biden shakes hands with a beaming graduate who then turns away. The president then turns, begins to trot away, and trips to the ground. Biden, 80, is then helped up by a trio of secret service aides before pointing at the spot where he first stumbled.
“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Biden said to over 900 cadets in remarks delivered at Falcon Stadium in Colorado, the Associated Press reported. “Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.”
This story is still developing.
- By Ezra Levant
BUILD THE DREAM: Rebel News is overhauling our studio!
I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...Please help Rebel News overhaul our studio!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.