Biden may continue construction of Trump’s border wall, fill in “gaps”

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security may restart construction on the America-Mexico border wall to fill in “gaps” in the current barrier, according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Washington Times reports that in a discussion with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Mayorkas told agents that Biden has left “room to make decisions” on filling in the wall. His comments contradict his day one efforts to halt the construction of the border wall and rescind funding from the project, which was initiated by former President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, Mayorkas said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has proposed a plan for new construction, according to notes of the briefing viewed by the Washington Times.

“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” Mayorkas said.

“The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of [Department of Defense] funds to the construction of the border wall is ended,” he added. “But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

Mayorkas noted that portions of the wall that needed filling to include, “gaps,” “gates,” and areas “where the wall has been completed but the technology has not been implemented.”

Mayorkas has admitted that the surge in numbers of migrants is likely to reach the highest rate in two decades.

“We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” Mayorkas said in March.