Biden faces backlash over response to campus protests targeting Jewish students

U.S. President Joe Biden faced backlash on Monday for his response to antisemitic protests that targeted Jewish students at Columbia University over the weekend.

The far-left protesters were captured on video yelling slurs like "Stop killing children" and "Go back to Poland" at Jewish students attempting to return to their dormitories. They chanted in support of Hamas striking Tel Aviv and tried to form a human chain to block the pro-Israel protesters' path. One protester was seen standing directly in front of several Jewish students, appearing to suggest they be killed by rockets, reports the Daily Wire.

When asked about the incidents at an Earth Day event in Virginia, Biden said, "I condemn the antisemitic protests. That's why I've set up a program to deal with that," though he did not specify the purported program.

Biden, who has cited the 2017 Charlottesville rally as a reason he ran for president, then drew criticism for appearing to equivocate, stating: "I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians and their — how they're being —"

The remarks prompted comparisons to former President Donald Trump's controversial "very fine people on both sides" comment about Charlottesville, which Trump claimed was misrepresented. At the time, Trump said he was "not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally."

Asked whether Columbia's president should resign over the incident, Biden responded, "I didn't know that. I'll have to find out more about it."

