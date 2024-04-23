Record-breaking number of illegal border crossings detected from Canada by Vermont border patrol

AP Photo/Toby Talbot

A record number of attempted illegal crossings from Canada into the US were detected by the border patrol sector in Vermont this past March.

According to the US Border Patrol (USBP), 1,109 apprehensions were made in the Swanton Sector of Vermont in March 2024, which is the highest recorded by the sector in a single month.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, the top three nationalities of those apprehended were Indian (408), Bangladeshi (323), and Mexican (170). In total, people from 40 different countries were apprehended.

The Swanton unit oversees a 475-kilometre border shared by the US and Canada. The monitored area begins east of the Great Lakes and is shared with Quebec and Ontario, with roughly 327 km linked by land, and nearly 150 km by water, mainly from the St. Lawrence River.

The sector encompasses nearly 62,160 square kilometers of land, spanning the entirety of Vermont, three counties in New Hampshire, and four in upstate New York.

Compared to last year, apprehensions made in the Swanton area have increased dramatically, Garcia said in a post to X.

"In FY23, SWB (Southwest border) caught an unprecedented number of undocumented migrants, surpassing the prior 11 fiscal years combined. During the first four months of FY24, SWB has doubled the number of apprehensions made during the same period in FY23," he wrote.

Apprehensions are defined by the USBP as “physical control or temporary detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the U.S. which may or may not result in an arrest.”