Biden White House aides reportedly use 'Hitler Pig' nickname for Trump

According to a report by Politico's West Wing Playbook, four anonymous sources within President Biden's orbit have confirmed that younger, more digitally native aides and allies of the president frequently refer to former President Donald Trump as "Hitler Pig." One source clarified that this nickname was not used by senior staffers.

The report states that the term "Hitler Pig" started being used in late 2022, following Trump's dinner at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist influencer and rapper Kanye West. The four anonymous sources told West Wing Playbook that the nickname is not an attempt to inject levity into private conversations but rather a way to characterize what Biden aides see as one of Trump's most outrageous behavior patterns.

While President Biden has not publicly used such names to refer to Trump, he reportedly has harsher words for the former president in private. Earlier this year, Politico reported that Biden had referred to Trump as a "sick f---" who enjoys watching others suffer, with one insider claiming the president had recently called Trump a "f---ing a--hole."

Trump, known for his own use of mocking nicknames for political rivals, has used several names to describe Biden since their 2020 election battle. These include "Creepy Joe," "Sleepy Joe," and most recently, "Crooked Joe," a revamp of the name "Crooked Hillary" that he previously used for Hillary Clinton.

During a New Hampshire rally last year, Trump announced that he would be retiring the name "Crooked" from Hillary Clinton and giving her a new name, such as "Lovely Hillary" or "Beautiful Hillary," so that he could use "Crooked" for Joe Biden, who would be known from then on as "Crooked Joe Biden."