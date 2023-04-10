Bill C-36 explained: The Trudeau Liberals' plan to censor you
Proposed legislation could see judges locking up 'hate' offenders for thought-crimes.
If you've followed Rebel News reporting, you've perhaps heard us refer to Bill C-36 before. We even dubbed it “the world's worst censorship law.” In case you'd forgotten or are new to our coverage, Bill C-36 is legislation proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals that would censor “offensive” content posted online.
But wait, it gets worse. The bill, which allows for secret complaints, can let any woke activist find a friendly court and accuse a critic of preparing to do or say something triggering.
On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down the dangerous new precedents that could be set by this law. Examining the most dystopian aspect, Ezra said:
Even if someone hasn't broken the law yet, hasn't done anything bad yet but you think they might do something mean about your gender identity. You can go to court and hit them first.
And if a judge says your fear is reasonable, he could lock up the person you're afraid of. Even if that person hasn't done anything to you, won't do anything, will never do anything. You can still get an order issued against them.
Gee, do you think that this might just be abused? Getting your opponents locked up before they even say anything.
This law lets them put you under house arrest, have a curfew, have any firearms you have seized, put an ankle bracelet on you to monitor you, ban you from drugs or alcohol. Things that normally only happen to convicted criminals that actually did something. Not for pre-crimes or thought-crimes.
