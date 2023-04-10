Bill C-36 explained: The Trudeau Liberals' plan to censor you

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 43,184 signatures

Goal: 45,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

If you've followed Rebel News reporting, you've perhaps heard us refer to Bill C-36 before. We even dubbed it “the world's worst censorship law.” In case you'd forgotten or are new to our coverage, Bill C-36 is legislation proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals that would censor “offensive” content posted online.

But wait, it gets worse. The bill, which allows for secret complaints, can let any woke activist find a friendly court and accuse a critic of preparing to do or say something triggering.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down the dangerous new precedents that could be set by this law. Examining the most dystopian aspect, Ezra said:

Even if someone hasn't broken the law yet, hasn't done anything bad yet but you think they might do something mean about your gender identity. You can go to court and hit them first. And if a judge says your fear is reasonable, he could lock up the person you're afraid of. Even if that person hasn't done anything to you, won't do anything, will never do anything. You can still get an order issued against them. Gee, do you think that this might just be abused? Getting your opponents locked up before they even say anything. This law lets them put you under house arrest, have a curfew, have any firearms you have seized, put an ankle bracelet on you to monitor you, ban you from drugs or alcohol. Things that normally only happen to convicted criminals that actually did something. Not for pre-crimes or thought-crimes.

Help us fight for free speech, sign our petition against all of the Trudeau Liberals' censorship legislation at StopTheCensorship.ca.