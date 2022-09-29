Billionaire Aussie businessman talks up China's 'get things done' political system

Gerry Harvey / ABC

Billionaire businessman Gerry Harvey says Australia’s current parliament – with so many independents – is “a recipe for disaster”.

In a revealing interview, the business mogul lamented the move away from a two-party system because, when everyone wants to have a say nothing gets done.

He joked that he admired the Chinese political system where “you’ve got a government that’s in total control and they don’t give a f**k what the people say”.

“If you want to get something done, the best system is the Chinese one,” he laughed.

The 83-year-old businessman said the current Australian political environment was unlike any he had witnessed.

Referring to the rise of the “teal” independents – six of whom were elected in place of sitting Liberal MPs at the last federal election – Harvey said it was a “recipe for disaster”.