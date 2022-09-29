Billionaire Aussie businessman talks up China's 'get things done' political system
Gerry Harvey draws heat for off-hand comments praising China
Billionaire businessman Gerry Harvey says Australia’s current parliament – with so many independents – is “a recipe for disaster”.
In a revealing interview, the business mogul lamented the move away from a two-party system because, when everyone wants to have a say nothing gets done.
He joked that he admired the Chinese political system where “you’ve got a government that’s in total control and they don’t give a f**k what the people say”.
“If you want to get something done, the best system is the Chinese one,” he laughed.
The 83-year-old businessman said the current Australian political environment was unlike any he had witnessed.
Referring to the rise of the “teal” independents – six of whom were elected in place of sitting Liberal MPs at the last federal election – Harvey said it was a “recipe for disaster”.
“When you’ve got a government that sees Labor in with full control, or Liberal in with full control, you can get things done,” he said.
“But when you’ve got a coalition of two, three, four or five or more independents, the process is slowed extraordinarily. They never get stuff done.
“If you want to build a road or a bridge or make something, it never gets done. It’s stopped dead.
“Everyone wants a say and you’ve got big minority groups with a very loud voice and not a lot of numbers behind them.
“It’s a recipe for disaster in many ways, but the way we’re heading with democracy, I don’t think that’s going to change. Harvey, who celebrated a birthday last week, said life was “too interesting” to retire.
- By Avi Yemini
