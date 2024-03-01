Blaze Media journalist taken into FBI custody over January 6 reporting

Video shared by Blaze Media Friday morning shows veteran journalist Steve Baker being led in handcuffs into the back of a vehicle by two officials purportedly with the FBI.

Baker has been a target of law enforcement over his in-depth reporting of the events that transpired in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting



March 1, 2024

Baker is reportedly facing four misdemeanor charges. They include: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, Disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

As reported by The Blaze, Baker recently commented on his potential upcoming arrest, saying, "They didn’t have to go this route. We have been told that my charges are only misdemeanors. And my attorneys have been assured that this will be an ‘in and out’ affair with 'no intention' to detain me. But rather than issuing a simple order to appear, they went the 'arrest warrant' route."

The journalist has become well known for his extensive reporting on specific events during January 6, utilizing hours of footage to analyze what transpired. Baker reportedly uncovered inconsistencies with authorities' testimonies, leaving some embarrassed or angry. It is unclear how long Baker will remain in FBI custody at this time.

UPDATE: Steve Baker has been released from federal custody.