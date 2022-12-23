BORDER CRISIS: An in-depth tour of America’s border crisis in El Paso, Texas

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News’ Katie Daviscourt joins border expert Anthony Aguero, of Real America’s Voice, and experienced reporter Michael Yon for an in-depth tour of America’s border crisis in El Paso, Texas.

From exploring man-made caves that illegal immigrants hide in to escape US Border Patrol, to lookout points used by cartels, and Steve Bannon’s Border Wall, Aguero takes Daviscourt on an exclusive, never before-seen, tour.

