BORDER CRISIS: An in-depth tour of America’s border crisis in El Paso, Texas

Katie Daviscourt brings you on an exclusive tour of the United States' border with Mexico, documenting the country's border crisis.

Rebel News’ Katie Daviscourt joins border expert Anthony Aguero, of Real America’s Voice, and experienced reporter Michael Yon for an in-depth tour of America’s border crisis in El Paso, Texas.

From exploring man-made caves that illegal immigrants hide in to escape US Border Patrol, to lookout points used by cartels, and Steve Bannon’s Border Wall, Aguero takes Daviscourt on an exclusive, never before-seen, tour.

To support this crucial, independent journalism, documenting the United States' border crisis, visit RebelBorderReports.com

Rebel Border Reports
