Boris Johnson: 'I don't think that biological males should be competing' in female sports

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, believes that biological males should not compete in female sports and that venues should have women-only spaces.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Johnson said “I don't think that biological males should be competing in female sport events. Maybe that's a controversial thing, but it just seems to me to be sensible.” Johnson further stated that he also happened to think “women should have spaces — whether it is in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever — which are dedicated to women.”

In an attempt to add further clarity to his remarks, the prime minister added “that doesn't mean that I am not immensely sympathetic to people that want to change gender, to transition and it is vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.”

Johnson's remarks come after transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was last week banned from competing in a women's event after the sport's governing body ruled she was not eligible.

Bridges, 21, was due to compete in a women's event for the first time at the British National Omnium Championships. In 2018, Bridges set a national junior men's record over 25 miles and began hormone therapy last year to reduce testosterone levels.