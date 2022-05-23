Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

BREAKING: American journalist Jack Posobiec detained by Swiss police

Posobiec is in Davos, Switzerland to cover this week's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

BREAKING: American journalist Jack Posobiec detained by Swiss police
Remove Ads

Video footage on Twitter shows Posobiec seen sitting in a restaurant with a videographer when police and Swiss authorities descend on his table.

(19) Anon News on Twitter: "BREAKING: US Journalist @JackPosobiec has been detained by Swiss police. They refused to tell me the reason he and his team have been detained. He shares that police pointed guns at him and stopped him because he “looked suspicious”.

This story is developing.

Rebel News has a six-person team of journalists on the ground in Davos to report on the hypocrisy of the WEF global elites and oligarchs as they meet to discuss their plans for humanity. To support their independent journalism, and to see their coverage, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

Police Press Freedom Switzerland news World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

3,986 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.