BREAKING: Antifa protests WEF in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Antifa protesters are demonstrating against the global elites that have gathered at the World Economic Forum's meeting in Switzerland.

“We all live in a terrorist regime” the protesters chanted outside the WEF's meeting on Sunday afternoon in Davos, Switzerland, demanding “climate justice now!”

Antifa calling the WEF ‘murderers’ in Davos outside of the world economic forum annual meeting

(Footage by Sav Hernandez) pic.twitter.com/KecNlyfUjX — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 22, 2022

The WEF paints itself as a benevolent international organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, that brings together political and business leaders each year to discuss major issues that impact the global economy. Chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, the WEF aims to influence governments across the world to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization's agenda.

To learn more about the WEF and its plan for a global reset of the economy, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com. The first episode of Rebel News' docuseries on The Great Reset released this past Friday.

When pressed Sunday by Rebel reporter Avi Yemini for an example of how Antifa's anti-WEF message was different than the conservative opposition to the annual WEF meetings, the Antifa spokesperson became confused and afraid of being associated with “some kind of conspiracy.”

“You have people who are far, far-right groups who are also saying the WEF is problematic but they are saying it for a completely different reason.”

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa PROTESTING global elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos say they're nothing like the right as they still believe in a globalist solution that DOESN'T include Russia or China.



A bit odd.



MORE: https://t.co/4SE2dPSUBF pic.twitter.com/x48FtSChsE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 22, 2022

Antifa's Switzerland representative told Yemini she was not against globalist solutions, for issues like poverty and climate change, however, she didn't approve of who was making the decisions and would exclude China and Russia from the process.

“We have to tackle these issues globally but we have to do it democratically”

In Davos, Switzerland protestors flying peace flags & antifa flags are protesting the World Economic Forum. The protestors argued the WEF elites don’t care about the climate or the wellbeing of the people. “It isn’t democratic,” one protestor told me. https://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/GjQG3MS6hZ — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 22, 2022

As for climate justice now, Antifa won't find it in Davos, what with all the private jets and helicopters belonging to the world's oligarchs plugging up the local airstrips and helipads.

Looks like another green energy advocate is arriving in Davos. pic.twitter.com/eQa6fSC3kV — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 21, 2022

Rebel News has an international team of reporters on the ground in Davos to show the world what happens inside the cloistered conference of elites, billionaires and their hangers-on as they discuss global governance, artificial intelligence, digital ID, climate change and nutrition policy.

To support their independent journalism from on the ground in Davos and to see all of their coverage, please visit www.WEFreports.com.