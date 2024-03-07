BREAKING: Antisemitic protesters clash with Israel supporters in Thornhill

E-transfer (Canada):

Shocking scenes unfolded in Thornhill, Ontario, Thursday afternoon.

Police looked on as pro-Hamas protesters ripped an Israeli flag from the hands of a pro-Israel demonstrator, sparking a melee between the two groups.

FLAG THIEF: Hamas supporter steals an Israeli flag during a hectic moment as pro-Israel and pro-Hamas rallies are held in Thornhill, Ont.



Police have been working to separate the two sides all day, with incidents spilling onto private property.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/FTwn5pLvwo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Police intervene to separate the crowds as a man is pushed to the ground during duelling pro-Israel, pro-Hamas protests in Thornhill, Ontario.https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/1szeMabfHK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

NOW: Police have regained control of a tense situation in Thornhill, Ontario, where pro-Israel and pro-Hamas crowds are holding competing rallies.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/vpktPVVpgy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

BREAKING: Chaotic scenes from Thornhill, Ont., where pro-Hamas and pro-Israel crowds are lining both sides of a street as police struggle to maintain order.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/NvJmIq4pAW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

TENSE: Hamas supporters accost people outside of a private residence in Thornhill, Ont., where pro-Hamas and pro-Israel rallies are being separated by police.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/cf3k8ZwwBa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

JUST IN: More scuffles almost break out between pro-Israel and pro-Hamas crowds in Thornhill, Ont., as police struggle to separate the crowds from potential clashes during the duelling demonstrations.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/b2FMe0A80Z — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters stomp on the Jewish flag and chaos ensues while the crowd crosses into the BAYT Synagogue here in Thornhill, Ontario.



Full report from @TheMenzoid soon at: https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/sJiLaafFek — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 7, 2024

Counter protesters dance in support of the BAYT Synagogue here in Thornhill against the anti-Israel crowd.



Both are separated by heavy police presence and the roads shutdown.



Full report to come at https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL soon. pic.twitter.com/nJxrQpI50Q — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 7, 2024

Rebel News reporter David Menzies covered a similar protest in Thornhill on Sunday, at the the Aish Hatorah synagogue.

This is a developing story that our team is following closely. We’ll have more to report soon and will update the story at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

Antisemitic protests like this have been seen across the country since the horrific terrorist attacks on innocent Israeli civilians on October 7. These protests have been characterized by genocidal chants and calls for violence against Jews and the people of Israel.

Canadians are growing tired of Nazi-style marches in the streets, which are often filled with foreign nationals. Meanwhile, our government ignores the calls for violence.