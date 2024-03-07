BREAKING: Antisemitic protesters clash with Israel supporters in Thornhill

Police looked on as pro-Hamas protesters ripped an Israeli flag from the hands of a pro-Israel demonstrator, sparking a melee between the two groups.

  • Rebel News
  • March 07, 2024
  • News Analysis
Shocking scenes unfolded in Thornhill, Ontario, Thursday afternoon.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies covered a similar protest in Thornhill on Sunday, at the the Aish Hatorah synagogue.

This is a developing story that our team is following closely. We’ll have more to report soon and will update the story at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

Antisemitic protests like this have been seen across the country since the horrific terrorist attacks on innocent Israeli civilians on October 7. These protests have been characterized by genocidal chants and calls for violence against Jews and the people of Israel.

Canadians are growing tired of Nazi-style marches in the streets, which are often filled with foreign nationals. Meanwhile, our government ignores the calls for violence.

