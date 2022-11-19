BREAKING: Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated by Elon Musk

Musk made the announcement on Saturday evening after President Trump overwhelmingly won the poll’s popular vote.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

More than 15,000,000 votes were cast during the 24 hour timeframe, and 52 percent of people voted to have the former President return to the social media platform, resulting in Musk’s grand announcement.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk said on Saturday.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

The billionaire SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO has not yet specified when Trump’s account will be reinstated but since Musk took over, he has spent no time reinstating accounts that were wrongfully banned, like the conservative satire publication Babylon Bee.

President Trump was permanently banned from the platform following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol when a small fringe minority went inside the sacred grounds and attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election. Nearly one million people travelled to Washington D.C. and peacefully rallied alongside President Trump and his fight for election integrity.

In past remarks, Trump indicated that he will not return to the platform since he created Truth Social, a new social media website that competes with Twitter, but since he was previously the most popular Twitter user, it’s going to be hard for him to stay away—especially since he recently announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election.