Breitbart's Joel Pollak on Biden's 'very angry' State of the Union address

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Breitbart Senior Editor Joel Pollak to hear him analyze Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7. He began by describing the odd, partisan tone of his speech:

Well, it was very odd, very partisan, very angry. We haven't seen a State of the Union address like this in my lifetime, and probably ever, we've never seen the State of the Union used in a way to attack the opposition, and that's not where you do this. The State of the Union is not a campaign speech.

He compared Biden's speech to those delivered by his predecessor, Donald Trump:

You know, Trump was quite pugnacious. Trump would fight with people on social media and so forth. But when Trump delivered a State of the Union address, it was really about the presidency and Congress and the grand spectacle of American government. Trump would even say things that would make his opponents stand up and applaud. In 2019 when he lost the House to Democrats, or just after the new Democrats had taken their seats in the Capitol, he earned a standing ovation even from the likes of left-wing democrat, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez when he devoted part of his speech to praising the role of women in leadership positions in American politics. That's how you do a State of the Union address. You don't abuse the platform to take potshots at your opponents.

Joel commented on how Biden's delivery may have actually helped him secure his spot as the Democrat presidential candidate:

However, it did achieve one great thing for President Biden, which is that it showed he can speak for an hour or more without falling asleep and without falling down. He still has energy, he still has stamina and he may not be in full command of the country at times with the details of policy and he forgets names and dates and so forth. But this display was a very important as a message to his party that they should not try to replace him before the 2024 election.

He explained how this may be a good thing for Republicans who want to see Trump win in the coming presidential election: