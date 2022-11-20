WATCH: Top Trudeau official can't name evidence of convoy violence that justified Emergencies Act

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, November 18, the Trucker Commission featured the testimony of top civil servants from the Privy Council Office, including Jacquie Bogden, Jeff Hutchinson, Janice Charette and Nathalie Drouin.

The lawyer representing the truckers, Brendan Miller, questioned Drouin, who served as the Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada from 2017-2021, and is now Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet. Miller grilled Drouin on the proper process of drafting legislation and its implications for designating the convoy protests as a threat to national security.

MILLER: You know that to invoke the Act, there has to be reasonable grounds, and that includes a threat to the security of Canada. And that threat to the security of Canada is as defined in Section 2 of the CSIS Act. DROUIN: Right. MILLER: Can you agree with me that there was not reasonable grounds of a threat to the security of Canada as defined in the CSIS Act and adopted by reference? DROUIN: I don't agree with that. ... MILLER: What evidence and what information of violence at Windsor were you aware of when the Act was invoked? DROUIN: I think it would have been a mistake to do assessment site by site while we were facing a national movement and situation.

Watch this video for the full footage of Drouin's testimony and her argument that the convoy posed a threat to Canadian security.

