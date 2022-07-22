Bunnings set to hire 'dodgy' security firm

PHOTO: Facebook/BunningsWarehouseAustralia

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

Bunnings Warehouse has raised some eyebrows in its likely choice of contracting MA Services Group to secure their Victorian stores.

The Fairwork Ombudsman previously investigated MA Services Group for allegedly underpaying migrant workers who couldn't speak English properly.

Bunnings to hire a dodgy security company as they’re being investigated over the use of facial recognition in stores.



More than a little suss.https://t.co/oIQX2DVfkh — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 22, 2022

Industry sources say MA Services Group operate various other companies, presented as subcontractors, keeping the core entity of MA at arm's length in the event of any wrongdoing is discovered.

When approached for comment, a Bunnings spokesperson defended MA Services Group while claiming the contract is still open for tender:

"We are aware of the claims made against MA Services Group however, we understand they have been refuted."

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell added: