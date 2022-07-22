Rebel News Banner Ad - Banner Ad Australia - Rebel News

Bunnings set to hire 'dodgy' security firm

  • By Rebel News
  • July 22, 2022
  • News
Bunnings set to hire 'dodgy' security firm
PHOTO: Facebook/BunningsWarehouseAustralia
Remove Ads

Bunnings Warehouse has raised some eyebrows in its likely choice of contracting MA Services Group to secure their Victorian stores.

The Fairwork Ombudsman previously investigated MA Services Group for allegedly underpaying migrant workers who couldn't speak English properly.

Industry sources say MA Services Group operate various other companies, presented as subcontractors, keeping the core entity of MA at arm's length in the event of any wrongdoing is discovered.

When approached for comment, a Bunnings spokesperson defended MA Services Group while claiming the contract is still open for tender:

"We are aware of the claims made against MA Services Group however, we understand they have been refuted."

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell added:

We take a very thorough approach to procurement and we are satisfied with the extensive due diligence carried out in relation to the procurement of covert security guard services in our retail network. As part of this process, our Ethical Sourcing, Legal and Procurement teams review all business practices in detail, including pay rates and the broader business model.

Australia news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.