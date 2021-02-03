By the numbers: Asylum seekers from Hong Kong

Newly released numbers show the number of asylum claimants to Canada, as China has recently demanded that 300,000 dual Canadian citizens in Hong Kong must choose a single nationality.

NDP MP Requests Asylum Seeker Numbers

Here's what NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East) submitted in an order paper question on Dec. 9, 2020:

With regard to asylum seekers:

(a) since 2020, broken down by nationality (including passport holders for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as its own category) and year, how many applications have been (i) received (ii) referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) (iii) approved by the IRB (iv) refused by the IRB (v) had a request for a pre-remove risk assessment (PRRA) (vi) have had a PRRA decision made in their favour;

(b) what is the average time from the receipt of an application until a decision was made in (a)(iii) and (a)(iv);

(c) how many cessation applications have been made by the government since 2012, broken down by year, grounds for the application and country of origin;

(d) is there an annual target to strip refugees of status; and

(e) what are the total resources spent pursuing cessation cases, broken down by year.

Kwan, herself born in Hong Kong, made sure to ask for "passport holders for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region" to be in their own category.

Hongkongers Seeking Asylum In 2020

According to the documents returned on Jan. 25, 2021, 30 asylum claims were made by Hong Kong passport holders between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2020. 25 of those claims were referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

The countries with the highest numbers of asylum seekers were India, Mexico, Iran, Haiti and Colombia.

You can read through the entire set of results to Kwan's question below.