Poll finds that Canadian immigrants from Asia would vote strongly Conservative, want less immigration

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about a new poll by Leger, the largest Canadian-owned pollster, which specifically asked new immigrants of different racial backgrounds their thoughts on immigration and their political preferences.

2,100 people were surveyed in the poll focused on newcomers, meaning people who came to Canada as recently as yesterday and as long ago as 10 years ago. When asked who they'd vote for, 24% leaned conservative, 22% leaned liberal, and 38% said they didn't know.

"Which makes sense," commented Ezra. "I mean, if you just arrived here as a student visa holder, you probably haven't thought about politics yet. But right there, that's interesting, isn't it? New Canadians are ready to vote for Pierre Pollievre and the Conservatives, the typical media smear of 'you're racist' doesn't seem to be working anymore."

Black immigrants lean Liberal, while South Asians, meaning mainly India, but also including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, are strongly Conservative. Chinese immigrants said they would vote Conservative three-to-one.

"That's honestly sort of surprising to me. I thought that maybe Justin Trudeau sucking up to communist China would be appealing. But I mean, I'm just telling you what the poll says three to one there for the conservatives," said Ezra.

Only 7% of the immigrants surveyed said no, we should have more immigrants to Canada, whereas 42% said immigration needs to be reduced. 41% of white immigrants said there are too many immigrants coming to Canada. The group that had the fewest people saying there were too many immigrants was black immigrants at 17%.

50% of people from India and 64% of people who came recently from Southeast Asia said there are too many immigrants coming to Canada.

