Washington Post

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Monday, the United States' foremost Muslim representative organization stated that a school system in Maryland gave deceptive information to a federal court. They claimed the school was obstructing parents from choosing to exclude their children from lessons that promote understanding and acceptance of homosexuality and transgender issues.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) uncovered evidence that a labor union, which speaks for principals, shared apprehensions. The principals have expressed that Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) were outwardly assuring parents that they wouldn't impose certain beliefs on children, while simultaneously placing the responsibility on principals for acting contrary to that public statement, the Daily Wire reports.

Rebel News is once again on location at Calgary City Hall where a group of Calgary Muslims has organized a protest opposing LBGTQ indoctrination in schools.



Counter-protesters have planted themselves in the same spot where attendees gathered last week.https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ pic.twitter.com/NokheeuV6d — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 24, 2023

The combined criticism from both the Muslim organization and the labor union underscores emerging disagreements over sexual education in school systems such as MCPS, which have a significant minority population and are heavily influenced by Democratic leadership. MCPS, a substantial district near Washington, D.C., was the scene of protests this summer where hundreds of immigrants rallied in support of parental rights. They were met with vocal opposition from white female Democratic activists, who attempted to silence them.

Tory Premier Heather Stefanson said 'yes' when asked if she believes parents should know if their child wants to change their gender identity at school.



MORE: https://t.co/nJWcQSIX6I pic.twitter.com/gmmf6sZhfE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 22, 2023

MCPS stated that it disallowed opting out because an excessive number of parents wanting to do so was creating a disturbance. However, in response to a request for public records, the school system acknowledged that it did not have any specific information regarding the quantity of individuals desiring to opt out. Further complicating matters, a CAIR representative revealed in a legal deposition that a school official repeatedly attributed the decision to pressure from a small group of LGBT activists.

Tory Premier Heather Stefanson said 'yes' when asked if she believes parents should know if their child wants to change their gender identity at school.



MORE: https://t.co/nJWcQSIX6I pic.twitter.com/gmmf6sZhfE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 22, 2023

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell expressed the following: “Contrary to its claims, MCPS has indeed instructed Pre-K through 12 English teachers to teach detailed concepts that would normally arise in sex education courses and then scold, debate or silence only children who express traditional or religious views about those topics. This is wrong. So is MCPS’ decision to mislead the public and a federal court about why it canceled the opt-out option earlier this year."

Journalist Sue-Ann Levy (@SueAnnLevy) from True North speaks on the ongoing culture of fear in the Toronto District School Board and threats of a teacher's strike.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/6tjFmjtsO5 pic.twitter.com/yCLgrmIM6x — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 22, 2023

Emails reveal that in November 2022, the union representing the district's principals expressed frustration. They were upset that the school district was openly assuring parents that they would not impose specific beliefs on their children, only to then place the blame on principals when they were subsequently instructed to proceed with those very actions.

Read the full report here.