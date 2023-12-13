Caitlyn Jenner: Trans women are not real women

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

In a recent episode of 'The Dinosaur Hour,' host John Cleese interviewed Caitlyn Jenner, who shared her views on how the "woke movement has gone too far."

Caitlyn Jenner, who gained widespread exposure through her appearance on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, an Olympic medalist before transitioning, shared insights into her personal experience as a trans person living her day-to-day life as a woman.

Jenner spoke boldly about trans women participating in women's sports, specifically mentioning Riley Gaines, who competed against Lia Thomas. Gaines has been a strong advocate for trying to keep trans women out of women's sports.

Jenner further discussed how when Gaines voiced her concerns on this issue, she faced criticism from members of the trans community, and even got hit.

“It’s horrible for trans people in general, it makes us look selfish," Jenner added.

Jenner even founded Fairness First PAC to keep "boys out of women’s sports."

“Fairness First is prepared to fight on behalf of parents and their children. Our plan is simple. We will protect our children by rejecting radical gender ideology in our schools and in youth sports, from the top of the ballot to the bottom. Will you join us” states the group's website.

"I've been out in the last two years trying to protect women's sports, I love women and it's just not fair," Jenner told Cleese.

"When it comes to sports it's just not fair."

Jenner also shared with the comedy legend her views on 'radical gender ideology' observed in classrooms, along with expressing concerns about President Joe Biden's impact on women's sports and his governance.