Parliament unanimously supports terror designation for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

Parliament voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group.

A report earlier tabled by the House justice committee urgently called for no further delay. MPs voted 327 to 0 to accept its findings.

The IRGC shot down Flight PS752 after it took flight in Tehran on January 8, 2020. Families of the 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents killed in the blast have been among the most ardent supporters of the designation.

After Iran launched an airstrike against Israel last month, opposition parties have intensified their calls for immediate action—adding to the mounting pressure already faced by the federal government.

Though Wednesday’s vote is legally non-binding, the Trudeau Liberals previously voted in favour of a similar motion in 2018.

WATCH: House Voting to Shut Down IRGC in Canada https://t.co/6wFdICpKLp — Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) May 8, 2024

In recent months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters his government was exploring “ways to responsibly list the IRGC as a terrorist organization.”

Under Criminal Code Section 83.05, any group may be designated a terrorist entity if they “knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity.”

The Poilievre Conservatives accused them of dragging their feet in another tit for tat between Canada’s largest federal parties.

“Trudeau must finally take action and stand with Iranians in Canada and around the world,” according to a Conservative Party spokesperson.

SIX YEARS AGO the House passed my motion calling on the government to ban the IRGC and shut down their operations in Canada.



SIX YEARS LATER and the Liberals still haven't done anything about it – despite having supported the original motion!



Today we vote again. How will… https://t.co/is58D1zbcn — Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) May 8, 2024

Designating a terror group involves internal government consultation to identify potential groups, according to the Public Safety Department.

After the fact, the Department of Justice tables a criminal or security intelligence report to determine if the threshold for the designation has been met. The minister of public safety then reviews the report and recommends to cabinet whether to place the group on the list.

Should the federal government legislate government motions, police can charge actors who support their cause and freeze bank assets.