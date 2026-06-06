Another synagogue hit with vandalism, one day before a Jewish parade

Another day, another Jewish synagogue hit by vandals in Canada.

This one was on Bathurst Street in Toronto — a very low-profile synagogue that, from the outside, actually looks like an old Shoppers Drug Mart. In other words, whoever attacked it likely did some research first.

I saw another couple of cameramen there, so this might make the news, but most acts of vandalism like this don’t. But really, it’s not “new” anymore, is it? Under Canada’s mass immigration system, we have imported hundreds of thousands of people who hate the West, hate Canada, hate Christianity and — most of all — hate Jews.

I’ll be back on Bathurst Street tomorrow to report on the big annual “Walk With Israel”. Pro-Hamas activists have vowed to target it. It will be interesting to see if they’re given the concierge service again, by Toronto Police.

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