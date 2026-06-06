First Nations chiefs open to engaging in 'civil disobedience' if Alberta referendum proceeds

On Friday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini, Drea Humphrey, and Tamara Lich reacted to First Nations chiefs in Western Canada asserting that "civil disobedience" may be required to fight against Alberta's upcoming referendum on separation.

Treaty 8 chiefs warned on Thursday that they could mobilize to block highways or industry points if Alberta proceeds with its province-wide referendum on separation 'without consultation' in October.

Lich reacted to the apparent double standard in terms of authorities targeting her for peaceful protest while others threaten to block highways.

"I just want you guys to imagine for one second, if I went online and said if I didn't get my way, I was going to block a highway. The cops would be at my door and I'd be being flown back to Ottawa again," she said.

"We definitely cannot make these kinds of threats, especially over a question, it's literally over a question. Now that's mischief. I was charged with mischief, I was charged with counselling others to commit the offense of mischief ... to me this sounds like threats of mischief, or premeditated mischief, or counselling others to commit mischief, it's not civil disobedience," Lich continued.

Premier Smith responded to the chiefs' threats, asserting that the rule of law will be enforced if civil disobedience occurs over the Alberta referendum, as detailed by the CBC. Speaking to reporters Friday, the premier cited the province's critical infrastructure defence law, which imposes additional penalties on protesters blocking essential infrastructure like highways or railways.

"I think you saw how serious we are about enforcing that law as we have many times over previous years," she said.

The Alberta referendum is set to take place on October 19, which will include a question asking residents whether they wish to remain in Canada or begin the constitutional process for a binding separation vote.