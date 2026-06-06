'Many have suffered in silence': Conservatives launch inquiry into COVID-19 vaccine injuries

Conservative MP Dean Allison has announced an inquiry into adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Canadians deserve to know that their experiences matter,” he said. “Many have suffered in silence, and their country should be willing to listen.”

Conservative MP Dean Allison announces an inquiry into adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.



"Canadians deserve to know that their experiences matter," he says. "Many have suffered in silence, and their country should be willing to listen." pic.twitter.com/qwPnC67vmz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 4, 2026

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed what they see as a crucial pursuit of “truth and reconciliation” for vaccine-injured Canadians, of whom Lise is one.

When Lise presented with a blood clot in her right bicep following her COVID-19 booster shot, the medical system dismissed her concerns about the vaccine, insisting that her injury must have been caused by extreme sports — even though she does not do any sports.

“They still didn’t acknowledge that the vaccine could have had something to do with it,” she said. “Not only is this a long time overdue, but good for the Conservatives for starting to look into it, because there were so many Canadians that were negatively impacted by this, and we need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

“This takes bravery, because everybody just wants us to move on,” said Sheila. “He [Dean Allison] is not allowing it to be that way, and I’m really happy to see it.”