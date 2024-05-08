Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has conditions dropped by the Crown

The victory means that Lich and co-accused Chris Barber to appear in public together without fear of arrest, a development that Lich calls a 'step in the right direction.'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Freedom enthusiast and trucker convoy organizer Tamara Lich had the no contact conditions between herself and co-accused Chris Barber dropped this morning.

Lich took to X, formerly Twitter, to post on the legal win, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

“Just to ensure clarity,” the post begins, “the no contact order between myself and Chris was dropped by the judge this morning as the evidence portion of the trial has concluded. The rest of my conditions and no contact orders still stand for now.”

Other users chimed in with words of congratulations that the two can now be “seen in public together without being arrested.”

The trial has been marked by ongoing disputes over evidentiary proceedings, as Lich and Barber face charges including mischief, intimidation, obstruction of police, and counselling others to commit similar offences. Despite 38 days of proceedings thus far, the trial is ongoing.

Lich, a regular mom and grandmother from Alberta, is being represented with the assistance of the Canadian charity The Democracy Fund. They are raising funds to cover her legal expenses, which were quoted at approximately $300,000 for expert representation.

Canada freedom convoy Tamara Lich news
