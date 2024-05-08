Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has conditions dropped by the Crown

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

Freedom enthusiast and trucker convoy organizer Tamara Lich had the no contact conditions between herself and co-accused Chris Barber dropped this morning.

Lich took to X, formerly Twitter, to post on the legal win, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

Just to ensure clarity, the no contact order between myself and Chris was dropped by the judge this morning as the evidence portion of the trial has concluded. The rest of my conditions and no contact orders still stand for now.



It’s a step in the right direction and I am… — Tamara Lich (@LichTamara) May 8, 2024

“Just to ensure clarity,” the post begins, “the no contact order between myself and Chris was dropped by the judge this morning as the evidence portion of the trial has concluded. The rest of my conditions and no contact orders still stand for now.”

Other users chimed in with words of congratulations that the two can now be “seen in public together without being arrested.”

Congrats to @LichTamara and @ChrisBarber1975 who can now be seen in public together without being arrested. Those ridiculous conditions have now finally been lifted! — The Shadoe Davis Show (@ShadoeDavis) May 8, 2024

The trial has been marked by ongoing disputes over evidentiary proceedings, as Lich and Barber face charges including mischief, intimidation, obstruction of police, and counselling others to commit similar offences. Despite 38 days of proceedings thus far, the trial is ongoing.

Future trial dates set: August 13, 14, 15, and 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. Final submissions and the Carter application will be addressed. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 15, 2024

Lich, a regular mom and grandmother from Alberta, is being represented with the assistance of the Canadian charity The Democracy Fund. They are raising funds to cover her legal expenses, which were quoted at approximately $300,000 for expert representation.