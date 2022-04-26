BREAKING: Calgary injunction aimed at freedom protests ends

PETITION: Remove Calgary's Protest Injunction A Calgary court granted an emergency court injunction in response to weekly protests against COVID mandates. Please sign the petition on this page to have this injunction removed. 78 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A court-ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests ability to march and make noise has ended, just days after The Democracy Fund filed a challenge against it.

For six consecutive weekends, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Over a month ago, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

One of the 6 arrests from todays anti mandate protest was a demonstrator who was honking their horn, which was violating a court ordered injunction. pic.twitter.com/T6DmdbkiFc — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

Throughout the injunction, tickets were handed out to drivers who also honked their horns.

Calgary police on the hunt to give $81 tickets to any driver who dared to honk in support of the ‘freedom rally.’ 🤡 🤡https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ Full video coming soon by @SydFizzard & @ATSoos pic.twitter.com/IdhlZbr9Ch — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 26, 2022

This round of tickets were handed out for $81 for honking.

Another driver was ticketed $81 for honking in support of the ‘freedom rally’ in Calgary, Alberta. 🤡



Here is the interesting dialogue of the police officer with the protesters:



For more https://t.co/Apz9xNRs7h

Full report coming soon w/ @ATSoos pic.twitter.com/odGXufrdKa — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) April 2, 2022

Following one of the protests, a Calgary street preacher was arrested under the injunction. Derek Reimer was taken from his service in handcuffs for continuing to use amplification after a warning to stop.

Another pastor in Alberta has been arrested. An injunction, ordered to restrict anti mandate protests, is now being used to justify the arrest of street preachers.



Covids done, but government over reach is just getting worse.pic.twitter.com/ObqCgmEtPI — K2 (@kiansimone44) April 2, 2022

Just days after the ProtestLawsuit.com campaign launched, with the help of your donations a city of over 1 million people now feel just a bit better. Continue to support Rebel News’s coverage of the protests at LockdownReports.com