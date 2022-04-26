Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

BREAKING: Calgary injunction aimed at freedom protests ends

Good news, freedom fans.

A court-ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests ability to march and make noise has ended, just days after The Democracy Fund filed a challenge against it.

For six consecutive weekends, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Over a month ago, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

Throughout the injunction, tickets were handed out to drivers who also honked their horns.

This round of tickets were handed out for $81 for honking.

Following one of the protests, a Calgary street preacher was arrested under the injunction. Derek Reimer was taken from his service in handcuffs for continuing to use amplification after a warning to stop.

