BREAKING: Calgary court grants injunction on Freedom protests
A Calgary court granted an emergency court injunction in response to weekly protests against COVID mandates.
Calgary police are asking all protesters to “reconsider” heading down to Saturday's protest, where last week there was a heated standoff between two opposing groups. Mayor Jyoti Gondek and city council retained an emergency court injunction allowing bylaws to be enforced more efficiently by law enforcement.
This action was taken three days after city council voted 13-2 on sending a letter to the police commission asking for more to be done against these anti-COVID mandate protests.
The injunction forbids blocking traffic on roads and sidewalks, walking on the road and restricting pedestrians accessing amenities. It also forbids using the park in any way that may disrupt others' use of it, like having speakers for a speech.
This injunction also includes a noise restriction ban, barring any unnecessary use of horns or other noise making devices.
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld on March 16 called freedom protesters “anti-democratic” in a news conference regarding the Beltline protests.
In an interview with Global News, Neufeld suggested protesters are abusing Section 2 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He then proceeded to announce his plan to use Section 1 to further limit the demonstrators protest rights.
It remains unknown what this enforcement plan will actually look like during tomorrow's expected rally.
