EXCLUSIVE: Calgary junior high pushing illicit books featuring sex acts and drag kids

By David Menzies PETITION: Protect The Students The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 14,117 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Colonel Macleod Junior High School in Calgary, Alberta is displaying books and graphic novels with explicit material to children as young as nine and as old as 14, according to a teacher at the school who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Young students are not restricted from taking out any books within a Calgary Board of Education Library,” the teacher told Rebel News.

“I am concerned about the books I see displayed for students,” the educator explained. “I want parents to know that this is what their children are accessing and what is being pushed on them through regular and prominent window displays... I want the whole practice of pushing these books on kids changed,” the anonymous tipster continued.

One of the publications prominently displayed, which is titled “Flamer” has already caused controversy in other areas such as Costa Mesa, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, over its explicit storyline being promoted to children.

One portion the graphic novel explains children telling other children to masturbate into a bottle. Another mentions a child watching his father's pornography, while a different scene depicts a child seeing an adult shower.





A second book, titled “Middle School's a Drag, You Better Werk”, is about a young entrepreneur who starts a talent agency that then “signs a 13-year-old aspiring drag queen as his first client.”

The books, which are on display to students through a promotional-style window, are accompanied by a “New Books” sign with a black and brown pride flag.

The same teacher also provided images showing the prominent display of a Black Lives Matter poster in the school's halls.

The subject matter taught to kids in classrooms has been a growing issue, as parents and educators are becoming increasingly fed up with the extreme left-wing political agenda being forced on children.

Municipal elections, where schoolboard trustees are determined, are being held in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and a portion of Saskatchewan this October. Unfortunately for Albertans looking to make a change at the trustee level, the province's next round of municipal elections will be held in 2025.