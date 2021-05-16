BREAKING: Calgary police arrest Fairview Baptist Church pastor Tim Stephens

Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary has been under police and Alberta Health Services surveillance for months, because he refuses to limit his congregation and force them into masks. In our previous visits to the church, Alberta Health Services and the Calgary police and bylaw can be seen interrupting church services.

Stephens has been ticketed in the past for violating public health orders and is represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Last week, there was a heavy police presence at his church — just one day after Pastor Artur Pawlowski was taken into custody for breaching the restraining order Alberta Health Services got against unnamed Jane and John Does for organizing non-compliant illegal public gatherings.

Today, after services at Fairview Baptist, Calgary police came to Tim's church and arrested him in front of his wife and crying children. Police would not tell Rebel News' Kian “K2” Simone why they were detaining him. The restraining order that led to the arrest of Pastor Artur has since been amended to only apply to the named parties in the order — Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe and Glen Caritt of United We Roll. As of now, it's not known why or where Stephens has been taken.