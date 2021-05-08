POLICE STATE: Watch the moment a SWAT team arrests a Canadian pastor

  • By Rebel News
  • May 08, 2021

They hunted him down like he’s a terrorist.

Police cars swarmed him as he drove home from his church. They ordered him out of his car and made him kneel down on a busy highway.

Heavily-armed SWAT police arrested him. But he’s not a terrorist. He’s Artur Pawlowski, a Christian pastor. And he’s now in jail.

Watch this shocking police attack for yourself.

And hear a pre-recorded message from Pastor Artur too.

For more details on the arrest, click here.

Christianity Pastor Artur Pawlowski
