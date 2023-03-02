Calgary's mayor promises to write new laws to stop anti-all-ages drag show protests

Gondek took to her Twitter to promise an even harsher crackdown on the right to peacefully protest on the streets of one of the most conservative cities in the entire country.

Far-left mayor Jyoti Gondek has previously bragged about weaponizing the city's current anti-street harassment bylaw to quell growing objections to all-ages cross-dressing burlesque shows.

However, on Sunday, Gondek took to her Twitter to promise an even harsher crackdown on the right to peacefully protest on the streets of one of the most conservative cities in the entire country.

The step up to put the boots to public demonstrations comes after a Saturday morning protest by Pastor Derek Reimer at Calgary's Seton Library, where a drag queen story hour was occurring. Reimer was forcibly removed and pushed to the ground by proponents of the event.

Reimer, the Pastor of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries who received multiple gathering fines for feeding the homeless during covid gathering restrictions, was visited by Calgary Police Wednesday morning and informed he faced charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

Reimer was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home.

Reimer is receiving legal help at no cost to him through The Democracy Fund's (TDF) Fight Censorship Fines program, which assists Calgarians targeted by Gondek's abuse of bylaws to silence political opponents.

Donations to TDF qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

