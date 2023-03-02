Calgary's mayor promises to write new laws to stop anti-all-ages drag show protests

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Far-left mayor Jyoti Gondek has previously bragged about weaponizing the city's current anti-street harassment bylaw to quell growing objections to all-ages cross-dressing burlesque shows.

Mayor says street harassment bylaw will be used against drag protesters #yyc https://t.co/rq9zYrqENe pic.twitter.com/JAGBYIjIYA — Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) February 10, 2023

However, on Sunday, Gondek took to her Twitter to promise an even harsher crackdown on the right to peacefully protest on the streets of one of the most conservative cities in the entire country.

1/I’ll be unpacking all the “reasons” why enforcement teams & the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw & other existing bylaws/legislation are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies & hatred in public. And then I’ll be pushing for more. No more excuses. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 26, 2023

The step up to put the boots to public demonstrations comes after a Saturday morning protest by Pastor Derek Reimer at Calgary's Seton Library, where a drag queen story hour was occurring. Reimer was forcibly removed and pushed to the ground by proponents of the event.

Derek Reimer a Calgary Pastor is violently thrown out of an all ages drag story hour at Calgary Public Library, and is then arrested for mischief. Outrageous!https://t.co/H5HNY3gRpu — Derek Sloan (@TrueDerekSloan) March 1, 2023

Reimer, the Pastor of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries who received multiple gathering fines for feeding the homeless during covid gathering restrictions, was visited by Calgary Police Wednesday morning and informed he faced charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested and charged with mischief earlier today. Reimer was kicked out of a public library for protesting an all-ages drag event in Calgary this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/oT5mAO0Uet pic.twitter.com/EFd5paUQY2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2023

Reimer was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udq



Support his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

Reimer is receiving legal help at no cost to him through The Democracy Fund's (TDF) Fight Censorship Fines program, which assists Calgarians targeted by Gondek's abuse of bylaws to silence political opponents.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is using bylaws against her political opponents, just like during the pandemic with ridiculous lockdown tickets, registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund is helping fight back.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/HQTqrPDPac pic.twitter.com/4k9wwqF1im — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2023

Donations to TDF qualify for a charitable tax receipt.